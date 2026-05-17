WWE HOFer Jeff Jarrett Doesn't Think TKO Will Copy AEW Event

This past Saturday, the one-hour TV special "AEW Collision: Fairway To Hell" was presented from one of the most unique venues for a professional wrestling event in recent memory, with the show taking place in the indoor pro golf arena at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. AEW is no stranger to bringing its programming to untraditional locations, but sometimes it comes at the cost of ticket sales, with Fairway To Hell only seating 1,500 people. Therefore, six-time Intercontinental Champion Jeff Jarrett doesn't believe WWE would look into an unique venue such as the indoor pro golf arena, knowing its owner TKO wouldn't be fond of the earnings on tickets sales.

"I just think there is a lot of tailwind that you can get on trying new venues and this is one of them ... I just think that it helps the product. I think it helps the industry," Jarrett stated on "My World." "I think there's so many things that wrestling could try in this day and age with all the guaranteed money that I think, I get it. TKO is probably looking at that revenue on ticket sales and don't want to give that up, but I think you could try even more different spots. It helps the product."

The ring for Fairway To Hell was setup directly in the middle of the golf course, with the talent on the card using the green and multiple sand traps to their advantage throughout the show. This was mostly on display in the main event, when Darby Allin retained the AEW World Title against PAC.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.