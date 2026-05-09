AEW Collision 5/9 Results - World & National Titles On The Line, Tag Champs In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision: Fairway to Hell" on May 9, 2026, coming to you from the So-Fi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, FL!

One hour of "Collision" aired on Wednesday after "Dynamite" and the other hour airs tonight and is live from an indoor golf course.

Darby Allin has a never-ending list of challengers for the Men's World Championship. After defeating Kevin Knight on "Dynamite", tonight's challenger is PAC. He holds a 2-1 record over Allin.

"Jungle" Jack Perry defeated Mark Davis last month at Dynasty. He'll put the title on the line against Dunkzilla again tonight.

The Women's Tag Team Champions, Divine Dominion will be in action.