AEW Dynamite Results 5/6 - AEW World Championship On The Line, Double Jeopardy Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on May 6, 2026, coming to you live from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina at a special run time of 3 hours!

Coming off a successful defense against Brody King in the main event of last Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite", Darby Allin will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line once again tonight as he defends against Kevin Knight. Moments after Knight had retained his TNT Championship against MJF elsewhere on last Wednesday's show, Allin snuck up behind MJF from the rafters of the EagleBank Arena to take him out and offer Knight an AEW World Championship match instead of MJF (who had looked to receive the shot himself).

One half of FTR Dax Harwood will be in singles action tonight as he goes head-to-head with The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy in a Double Jeopardy Match. Should Harwood win, then himself, his FTR tag team partner Cash Wheeler, and Tommaso Ciampa will receive a shot at Cassidy and his stablemates Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly's AEW World Trios Championship. However, if Cassidy is the one to emerge as the victor, then himself and either Strong or O'Reilly will earn the right to challenge FTR for their AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Juice Robinson looks to secure a shot at the AEW Continental Championship when he squares off with The Death Riders' Jon Moxley in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match. With Robinson and his Bang Bang Gang stablemate Ace Austin having scored a win against Moxley's stablemates Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia during this past Saturday's edition of "AEW Collision", The Death Riders blindsided Robinson and Ace with an attack in the moments that followed until Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn made their return to come to Robinson and Ace's aid.

Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander will be joining forces with one another to take on Mina Shirakawa and Harley Cameron in tag team action. After Shida and Statlander were unsuccessful in challenging Divine Dominion's Lena Kross and Megan Bayne for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship last Wednesday, Shirakawa questioned how Statlander still had trust in Shida on this past Saturday's "Collision" during a backstage verbal confrontation that involved all four women taking part in tonight's match.

We are live! Tony Schiavone is standing in the ring to kick off the show with a tribute to TBS founder Ted Turner following the news of his death earlier today. He expresses how much Turner loved professional wrestling and emphasizes what he did for the professional wrestling business, then introduces Sting and he makes his way to the ring. Sting then expresses his fondness for Turner and thanks him for his contributions for the professional wrestling business before Schiavone points out that fans should pay attention to the Turner Techwood Mansion sideplates on the TNT Championship and TBS Championship tonight.

Excalibur, Schiavone, and Taz then greet audiences at home as Jon Moxley makes his way to the ring. Juice Robinson follows.