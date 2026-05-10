Darby Allin Defeats PAC, Survives Latest AEW World Title Defense On Collision

Darby Allin has been a man of his word when it comes to his AEW World Championship reign, taking on anyone and everyone who has called him out. The latest challenger was a man he knows very well in PAC on Fairway To Hell edition of "AEW Collision," and after a brawl saw the first-ever involvement of a golf bunker, Darby managed to escape with the title in tact.

With the No Count Out stipulation added at the last minute, Darby decided to start the match on the indoor golf course inside the SoFi Center. He managed to hit a Code Red and a Jon Woo Kick that saw PAC fly into a golf bunker, but as the action moved to the other side of the green, PAC got his revenge by hitting a Belly-To-Belly Suplex and a Gorilla Press into the bunker, as well as locking in the Brutalizer in the sand as the match entered the commercial break.

The two men brawled back to the ring through the commercial, and when the ad break ended, PAC had tied Darby to the turnbuckle using the tag rope. PAC went for his Lariat but Darby dropped down to counter and hit the Scorpion Death Drop to earn a two count. The challenger fired up as Darby went up top and landed an Avalanche Falcon Arrow which earn PAC a near fall, and he got confident to where he got a table from underneath the ring, but he missed the Shooting Star Press to the outside.

Darby locked in the Scorpion Death Lock inside the ring but PAC made it to the ropes, but as Darby went for the finish, the Death Riders came out to distract him. PAC took advantage as the Death Riders built a stack of four tables in the entrance way, with Darby taking a Tombstone Piledriver on the ring steps as that went on. PAC would carry Darby up to the balcony, and despite Darby putting up a fight, PAC threw him off the balcony and Darby crashed through two of the four tables below.

PAC ran down to get the win but somehow Darby kicked out, causing the Death Riders to distract the referee so the AEW World Championship belt was in the ring. However, when PAC went to hit the champion, Darby sprung up, hit PAC with a Low Blow, and finished the job with a Coffin Drop to once again retain his title.