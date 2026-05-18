WWE's Trick Williams Explains What It's Like Working With Lil Yachty

After all of the celebrity involvement at WWE WrestleMania 42, from former commentator and ESPN personality Pat McAfee, to country music artist Jelly Roll, one star who has remained after the "Showcase of the Immortals" is rapper Lil Yachty. Yachty has taken the place most weeks as United States Champion Trick Williams' manager, despite Williams not really needing a mouth piece. The pair work well together on "WWE SmackDown," and on a recent episode of the "Battleground Podcast," Williams talked about working with the rapper, who he said loves the business, which gets him fired up.

"We sit here and we brainstorm for hours at a time about how we're going to do this, and how we're going to do that. No ego involved," Williams explained. "We're going to put out the best work possible, and we're going to put out diss tracks. We're going to be doing different things like that. We put out a fire track and I can see how the gingerbread diss track, though it was a throwaway line that became something much bigger than what I would have ever anticipated it being. Hopefully I didn't lose to much of my ginger audience, because I have nothing against gingers, it's just all to poke fun at Sami Zayn."

Yachty has been by Williams' side through the majority of his feud with former US Champion Zayn. The pair released their diss track in the days leading up to the WrestleMania match, and the gingerbread man storyline got so big on "SmackDown," after Zayn beat down the costume in anger, Williams even hosted a funeral for it, with Yachty in the costume to further beat down Zayn.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.