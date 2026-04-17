Trick Williams Drops Diss Track On Sami Zayn Ahead Of Their Match At WWE WrestleMania

Trick Williams, alongside rapper Lil Yachty, released a diss track about Sami Zayn ahead of the pair's match for the Intercontinental Championship on night two of WrestleMania 42. Titled "Gingerbread Man," Williams posted the song to his YouTube channel, then shared the link on X (formerly Twitter) for fans to see.

"Somebody find Sami 'cause he probably out here crying," Williams raps on the track. "Better talk that talk 'cause I'm out here talking mine... Buddy lost a match, then he damn near lost his mind. Sami ain't the same since he lost the Bloodline."

Yachty raps on the song around 35 seconds in, and the track is filled with plenty of "let's talk about it" lines from both men. The song itself is around 1:30, but plays twice in the YouTube video. The song has around 18,000 views.

Intercontinental Champion Zayn was not thrilled with the track, and responded on his own X. He posted a screenshot of Williams' initial post, with the fact Paul "Triple H" Levesque re-posted it circled.

"That's messed up," Zayn mused. He then asked for the help of rapper Kendrick Lamar in another post.

"@kendricklamar need your help with something hmu," he said.

Williams is no stranger to diss tracks, but this is the first of his WWE career that includes a rapper who will accompany him to the ring. Yachty has been by Williams' side for weeks, helping to antagonize Zayn ahead of the "Showcase of the Immortals." Williams has previously released diss tracks against fellow wrestling stars, which remain on his channel, including songs dissing Ethan Page, Joe Hendry, and current TNA World Champion Mike Santana.