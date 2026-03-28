WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes Dethroned In Open Challenge, Following Trick Williams Interference

After a backstage confrontation with "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis and Trick Williams, Sami Zayn has found his way onto the WrestleMania 42 card after defeating Carmelo Hayes for the United States Championship on Friday's edition of the blue brand. Aldis told Zayn he didn't have a place for him at 'Mania at the moment, so Zayn took matters into his own hands and answered this week's US Championship open challenge.

Before the match got underway, Williams made his entrance and took a seat beside the commentary desk. Zayn took it to Hayes to start off the match and was in control until Hayes jumped off the ropes to take him out, then followed up with a springboard leg drop while Zayn was also in the ropes.

Zayn went for a frog splash, but Hayes hit him with a dropkick. The challenger caught Hayes off the First 48 attempt and countered into a pop-up powerbomb, but the champion was able to kick out. Hayes dodged a Helluva Kick and went up top, but Zayn met him there and hit a superplex.

After they battled through a picture-in-picture break, Zayn hit an exploder into the corner, but Hayes connected with the First 48 as Zayn looked for the Helluva Kick. Zayn countered the Nothing But Net with the Blue Thunder Bomb, but Hayes still managed to hang on.

That's when Williams grabbed the title and threw it to Zayn in the ring. As the referee was distracted, Williams jumped up on the apron, but accidentally hit Hayes with a big right hand. Zayn finally connected with the Helluva Kick for the win. When Zayn ran into Aldis backstage and asked if he had earned his WrestleMania match now, Aldis told him he would be defending the title against Williams at the event.