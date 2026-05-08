WWE SmackDown Gingerbread Man Angle Reportedly Received 'Pushback' From Creative

Going into WrestleMania 42, WWE introduced the Gingerbread Man as part of the storyline between Sami Zayn and Trick Williams, but it seems like last week marked the final appearance of the character.

The Gingerbread Man was originally brought in by Williams to mock Zayn's appearance, but "Gingy" would stick around after WrestleMania with the feud between both men continuing into Backlash this weekend. However, last week, things reached a boiling point as Zayn brutally attacked the Gingerbread Man, having ripped off his arm and hit it with a low blow, despite nobody being inside the suit. Each angle with the Gingerbread Man continued to get more bizarre each week, and now according to a new report, the character has been effectively killed off due to creative frustrations with the storyline.

On Thursday, Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reported that many within WWE were heavily against the storyline and that several members of the creative team have been angered by the involvement of the Gingerbread Man, with one source claiming the character is "hokey and archaic." Additionally, annoyance with the Gingerbread Man went beyond just last week, as the creative team was vocal about their displeasure with the storyline as it was playing out on television.

Tonight, the funeral of the Gingerbread Man will take place on "WWE SmackDown," but it's expected that the character will no longer be featured on the blue brand following the report from Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select. Tomorrow night at Backlash, Zayn will have the opportunity to win back the United States Championship after losing the title in just seven minutes at WrestleMania.