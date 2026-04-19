Trick Williams Beats Sami Zayn, Wins WWE Men's United States Title At WrestleMania 42

At WWE WrestleMania 42, former NXT Champion Trick Williams got his first-ever 'Mania moment during night two when he defeated Sami Zayn for the United States Championship. With rapper Lil Yachty by his side, Williams officially sent WWE into the "Whoop That" era.

When the bell rang, Williams immediately went on the offensive against Zayn, but the champion quickly took him down. Zayn hit the Blue Thunder Bomb early after avoiding the Trick Shot, but it was too early to keep Williams' shoulders to the mat.

Williams rolled to the ropes, where Yachty met him to give him a pep talk, but Zayn got out of the ring and took the rapper out before bouncing him off the barricade. He directed his attention back to his challenger and drove Williams into the ring post before hitting a Brainbuster on the ring post.

He hit a big boot to Williams on the outside as Williams tried to steady himself on the ring barricade, then Zayn rolled back in the ring, looking for the count out victory. Williams barely beat the 10-count. Zayn looked for the Helluva Kick, but Yachty hung him on the top rope. Williams hit the Trick Shot, but Zayn kicked out.

Zayn almost had the match won with a rollup, then hit an exploder into the corner. In the end, it was Williams who hit the Trick Shot for the victory. He celebrated with Yachty, then his family at ringside, as Zayn looked on, despondent, from the floor.