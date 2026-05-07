WWE Backlash 2026: Draws & Duds

I'll start out by saying this match overall is going to be an in-ring banger, and it's something a lot of people have been looking forward to for quite some time. It's also a match that should have taken place at WrestleMania, so it fits the Backlash theme, if there still is a theme to these premium live events these days. But it's a dud, all thanks to TKO and corporate greed. Asuka and IYO SKY may tear the house down in Tampa, Florida with their incredible abilities, but the damper TKO put over this match, thanks to the release of Kairi Sane mid-storyline, makes this a lot less exciting.

Sane was a big part of the story, with Asuka screaming at her any chance she got and SKY finally trying to get Sane to come around and leave her abusive tag team partner. It was a story a lot of fans were invested in, one that many figured would come to an end on the "Grandest Stage of Them All," but that ended up not being the case. Things took a turn for the worse when Sane was revealed to be amongst the post-WrestleMania releases on April 24.

There are rumors that Sane could appear at Backlash to wrap up the story, but that just feels kind of sad. It's hard to say at this point if that would actually help put a bow on this angle, or if it would just feel more like a "Is this what you wanted?! Here, damn!" moment from WWE to fans. After WWE brought back R-Truth following his impending departure from the company last year, officials are not going to want to make that a habit every time there's a swell of support behind a released star. So a Sane appearance could still mean a Sane departure, though a lasting image of her hugging SKY over a fallen Asuka in the ring would be kind of nice.

Asuka and SKY can do their best to make this an in-ring classic, but it still feels like a dud now, all thanks to corporate greed. All three of these women got the short end of things, starting with the WrestleMania snub, and it really sucks to see. Maybe "dud" is a strong word, but this one certainly is overshadowed by much bigger things.

Written by Daisy Ruth