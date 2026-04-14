Backstage Update On IYO SKY-Asuka Match Not Being Scheduled For WWE WrestleMania 42

For the past month, WWE has seemingly been building towards a one-on-one contest with IYO SKY and Asuka at WrestleMania, but a match between both competitors has yet to be announced. Last week, Asuka called out SKY on "WWE Raw," which was met with a WrestleMania challenge from "The Genius Of The Sky" on social media. Additionally, SKY had a match with Asuka's tag team partner Kairi Sane on last night's "Raw," and despite the "Empress Of Tomorrow" causing SKY to lose, a match between the two still wasn't made official for this weekend. Now a new update has emerged on Tuesday's episode of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," as Dave Meltzer shared more details regarding the possibility of SKY and Asuka getting on the card.

"She don't got a match for Mania," Meltzer stated. "A couple days ago she put up something on social media, which is basically a challenge. 'Asuka I challenge you for WrestleMania.' So at that point when she put that up it's like okay, they're going to do the match and they're going to announce the match on Monday cause she's put up the challenge. You would never do that unless you were told to do it right? So today she took it down. No one has told me it's dead. The last I heard was that it could happen, but it would probably be moved to Backlash, but it's not like it's for sure that it's going to be moved to Backlash."

Meltzer also noted that SKY and Asuka would've been booked for night two of WrestleMania, but the likely reason the match could be cut is due to Sunday's card already being timed out and WWE realizing they don't need another contest added to the show.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.