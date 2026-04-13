WWE Raw Results 4/13 - Oba Femi And Brock Lesnar Appear Ahead Of Their WrestleMania 42 Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on April 13, 2026, coming to you live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California!

Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar will both be making appearances of their own on tonight's show. While Femi and Lesnar were set to sign the contract for their WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two match on April 19 last Monday as "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce and Triple H watched the proceedings, a massive pull apart brawl instead broke out between the two men.

Days before he challenges CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at Night Two of WrestleMania 42 on April 19, Roman Reigns will be appearing with something to share with Punk with Punk also being advertised for tonight's show. Punk sent a message of his own to Reigns during last Monday's episode of "WWE Raw", airing his grievances with Reigns not making the same sacrifices that he did in the professional wrestling business as well as his grievances with Pat McAfee and the current WWE ticket prices.

GUNTHER will be going head-to-head with Seth Rollins at Night One of WrestleMania 42 on April 18, but before they square off against one another, they will both be appearing on tonight's show. Not only did GUNTHER blindside Rollins with an attack on March 30 episode of "Raw", but a brawl broke out between the two men last Monday just moments after Rollins had shared he thought the reason for GUNTHER's initial attack was because he had begun into a business relationship with his former ally Paul Heyman.