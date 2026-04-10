Update On WWE Creative Plans For IYO SKY Vs. Asuka

Earlier this week, WWE announced the official lineup for WrestleMania 42, with seven matches taking place on night one, and six matches transpiring on night two. Following "WWE Raw" this past Monday, it seemed like the 14th and final match added to the card would be IYO SKY versus Asuka, but it's yet to be confirmed if the singles bout will actually happen at "The Grandest Stage Of Them All."

According to a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, SKY versus Asuka is listed on WWE's internal lineup for WrestleMania 42, but whether the match gets officially announced will reportedly depend on the run time for night two. At this time, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter considers the status of the match to be "up in the air," writing that the time allotted for each match on Sunday will determine if SKY and Asuka will be given a spot on the card. Additionally, there's reportedly a backup plan for the feud if SKY and Asuka are unable to clash at WrestleMania, with WWE considering the option of doing the match at Backlash on May 9, which is the Premium Live Event following "The Show of Shows."

This past Monday, WWE aired a taped interview with Asuka on "Raw" to build towards the match, while SKY took to social media to tease a future battle with the "Empress Of Tomorrow." Asuka and SKY have only competed in singles action against each other once in WWE, with the "Genius Of The Sky" having secured the victory on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" in 2023.