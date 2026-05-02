Nick Aldis Adds WWE US Title Defense, Danhausen Match To Backlash 2026 Card

The WWE Backlash card seems to be finalizing as the company moves toward its event next Saturday in Tampa, Florida. On "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, after a segment where Sami Zayn brutalized the same gingerbread man costume he wore to attack Trick Williams last week in the ring, he earned himself a rematch.

As Williams was "checking on" the gingerbread man in the trainer's room — after medical staff checked on it in the ring after the champion ran Zayn off — Williams revealed he will be putting his United States Championship on the line against Zayn at the event. "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis confirmed the match later in the night. Williams won the gold from Zayn during Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 42.

Danhausen then demanded a match against The Miz and Kit Wilson, who tricked him earlier in the night, leading him to believe that Miz would actually be his mentor, before they beat him down. The "Very Nice, Very Evil" one demanded Aldis give him a match against them, and Aldis agreed that Danhausen would get his match at Backlash, if he could find a tag team partner.

The matches join the World Heavyweight Championship bout pitting Roman Reigns against his cousin, Jacob Fatu. Also set for Backlash are two grudge matches: Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker and IYO SKY vs. Asuka.