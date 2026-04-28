Roman Reigns Accepts Jacob Fatu's World Heavyweight Title Challenge For WWE Backlash

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will take on his cousin, Jacob Fatu, at Backlash after an intense confrontation on "WWE Raw." Fatu initially squared up to Reigns and challenged him last week, but Reigns gave him time to think about whether or not he wanted to divide their family or unite it.

After consulting with the Usos in a pre-recorded video to open the show, Reigns also closed the episode of the red brand when he came out to address Fatu and his challenge. He said he brought the title back to relevancy and now it's the title people can acknowledge. Reigns played up to the crowd before Fatu's music hit.

Reigns said he hoped Fatu made the right choice, but Fatu said he didn't need a week, or even an hour to think, he meant what he said when he went out there last week. Fatu said Reigns must be in his main event bubble, but he's had to grind for 12 years trying to make it. He said neither Reigns or The Usos called him before he was in WWE, but Solo Sikoa did.

The champion laughed it off, and asked Fatu who he thought ran the place, because it was him who gave the okay to sign off on Fatu. He said Fatu doesn't deserve the title shot, he hasn't earned it, and allowing Fatu to challenge him would be nepotism. Reigns barely got the last word out before Fatu jumped him and hit him with the Tongan Death Grip.

Fatu yelled that he was going to take everything from Reigns. As he walked back up the ramp, Reigns got back on the microphone and said he'd see his cousin at Backlash. Fatu spoke to the camera and said he's not waiting, he'll see Reigns on "Raw" next week.