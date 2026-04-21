Jacob Fatu Challenges Roman Reigns To World Heavyweight Title Match At WWE Backlash

It looks as though Roman Reigns, fresh off his WWE WrestleMania victory over CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, has the first challenger of his young reign — though Reigns said he has to think things over first.

Reigns closed out the 2026 "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania by coming to the ring with his cousins, the Usos, inviting them to once again be by his side as they were during their days in the Bloodline. The brothers appeared to agree, with both throwing up a single finger in acknowledgment of their "Tribal Chief." That's when Fatu's music hit, and he approached the ring.

Reigns suggested Fatu might be out there to acknowledge him, but Fatu said he wasn't. Reigns then said he assumed Fatu was there because he wants Reigns' title, to which Fatu replied that he doesn't want the title, he needs the title. Fatu said he has no interest in being tribal chief, but he wants everything Reigns has, from Rolex watches to better schools for his kids. He laid out a challenge to Reigns for WWE Backlash 2026, which will occur in just three weeks on May 9.

Reigns replied by saying he's not sure Fatu is ready for the pressure of being champion — or ready to acknowledge Reigns if he loses. Reigns said he would give Fatu the rest of the week to think about it and get back to him on next week's "WWE Raw," in keeping with Reigns' recent pledge to be less of a part-timer during this title reign.

Fatu is coming off his own WWE WrestleMania victory, having defeated Drew McIntyre in an Unsanctioned match on Night 1. He and Reigns have never wrestled a singles match, though they had three team encounters in 2024.