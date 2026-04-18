Jacob Fatu Picks Up Dominant Win Over Drew McIntyre At WWE WrestleMania 42

While WWE might have waived all responsibility for the carnage held during Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre's Unsanctioned Match, both Fatu and McIntyre will walk out of Allegiant Stadium battered and bruised nonetheless. Only one man, however, will be proud of the story behind his scars, as Fatu pinned McIntyre on WrestleMania 42 Saturday to continue his undefeated streak at "The Showcase of the Immortals."

Three ropes were not enough to contain "The Samoan Werewolf," who soared to the outside to flatten McIntyre before the bell had even rung. Fatu brought out a litany of weapons thereafter, from tables to steel chairs to toolboxes. Fatu's violent greed, however, was his undoing, as McIntyre took advantage of Fatu's set-up to brutalize him.

After a trip into the ring's steel foundation, a selfie-style vlog, and an attempted assault with a wrench, McIntyre and Fatu made their way back into the ring. A bloodbath ensued: Fatu caught McIntyre with a Pop-Up Samoan Drop, McIntyre kicked out of Fatu's Mighty Moonsault, and Fatu left welts on the Scotsman's back with referee Dan Engler's belt — all for both men to kick out at two, every single time.

Things seemed to be over when McIntyre pushed a top-rope-bound Fatu to the outside and through a table. Fatu, however, bested the odds, and recovered to send a bright red toolbox into McIntyre's temple. McIntyre stumbled back onto a set-up table, and both man and wood laid broken on the canvas as Fatu landed another Mighty Moonsault for the victory. As Fatu celebrated with the enthusiastic Allegiant Stadium crowd, McIntyre wheezed on the floor.

Fatu and McIntyre's animosities began when Fatu interfered in McIntyre's Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes on the March 6 episode of "WWE SmackDown," which resulted in McIntyre's reign being cut short.