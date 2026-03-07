Cody Rhodes Defeats Drew McIntyre, Regains Undisputed WWE Championship On SmackDown

Cody Rhodes won his third WWE Championship with a win over Drew McIntyre in the main event of "WWE SmackDown."

McIntyre had dethroned Rhodes in a Three Stages of Hell match back in January, winning two falls to one after Jacob Fatu interfered in the deciding Steel Cage match, allowing him to escape it while Rhodes and Fatu went at it in the ring.

After that, he was confident that unless he won the Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber, Cody Rhodes would not be getting another opportunity at the title either on the road to or at WrestleMania, continuously getting involved in his matches and testing the patience of General Manager Nick Aldis. Leading to Aldis announcing after Elimination Chamber that he was booking Rhodes and McIntyre in another title match this week.

Similarly, McIntyre appeared to be on his way to retaining the title after a referee bump prevented Rhodes from putting him away. Rhodes called for another referee, but when they arrived he got clocked with Claymore, somehow managing to kick out before the count of three.

McIntyre then Glasgow kissed the second referee out of frustration, opting to use a steel chair to try and finish things off. Jacob Fatu popped up on the apron, pulling the chair from McIntyre's hands and allowing Rhodes to re-assume control. Rhodes hit a Cody Cutter followed by Cross Rhodes to secure the winning pinfall, ensuring that – barring any other TV title matches – he will be defending the title against his friend Randy Orton at WrestleMania.