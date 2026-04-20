Roman Reigns After WWE WrestleMania: Make Some Room, You're Gonna See Me All Summer

Roman Reigns has promised an extended run after winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 42.

Since 2022 when he re-signed with the company, Reigns has been working a part-time schedule, one that had been brought into his feud with CM Punk ahead of their main event match on Sunday. He beat Punk to turn January's Royal Rumble win into his seventh WWE World title, a result that Punk had claimed would leave the company without its top champion sitting on the sidelines.

Reings put that worry to bed following WrestleMania, asked by Corey Graves during the Post-Show where he would be taking the title next. He confirmed he would be on Monday's "WWE Raw" and he would continue to be present over the summer.

"I'm gonna take y'all to Monday Night Raw tomorrow night. I'll see y'all tomorrow night. That's where I'll see you. All this part-time crap, we're going to fix that. Y'all better make some room, 'cause you're gonna see my a** all summer," he declared.

It's unconfirmed whether he would be wrestling or merely working a segment(s) on Monday. He has not wrestled a match on TV since the Netflix premiere of "Raw" in January last year.