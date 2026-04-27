WWE Raw Results 4/27 - Judgment Day Face Bayley And Lyra Valkyria, Penta Squares Off With Rusev & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on April 27, 2026, coming to you live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas!

Roxanne Perez will be competing in her hometown as she joins forces with her Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez to take on Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Perez and Rodriguez's stablemate and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan emerged victorious against new "Raw" star Sol Ruca thanks to some aid from Perez, Rodriguez, and Ruca's former best friend turned bitter rival Zaria.

Rusev interfered in the match between new "Raw" star Ethan Page and Je'Von Evans last Monday to help the former score a win against the latter. In the moments that followed the match, Rusev looked to lock in The Accolade on Evans until Penta came to Evans' aid. With Rusev keeping his eye on Penta's Intercontinental Championship, the two men will square off in the ring tonight in a non-title match.

After he dethroned CM Punk as World Heavyweight Champion at Night Two of WrestleMania 42 on April 19, Roman Reigns was confronted by his family member Jacob Fatu last Monday who subsequently challenged him to a World Heavyweight Championship Match at WWE Backlash on May 9. Tonight, Reigns will reveal whether or not he's chosen to accept Fatu's challenge and make his first defense of his freshly won title.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits made their return to "Raw" last Monday when they came to Seth Rollins' aid to save him from an attack at the hands of World Tag Team Champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory, and their Vision stablemate Bron Breakker. While Breakker may have stood tall over Rollins after landing a spear on him, Rollins will be appearing in the opening moments of tonight's show with something on his mind to share while The Street Profits are also advertised to be featured as well.

Additionally, former "NXT" star Joe Hendry will be holding a concert for the WWE Universe. Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will also be making an appearance on tonight's show after dethroning AJ Lee as titleholder at Night One of WWE WrestleMania 42 on April 18.