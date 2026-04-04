Trick Williams Invites Rapper Lil Yachty To WWE WrestleMania 42 On SmackDown

Trick Williams formally extended the invitation to Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Yachty to join him at WrestleMania 42.

Williams is scheduled to challenge for the United States Championship at the "Show of Shows" later this month, with the title currently held by Sami Zayn – although that could change by the end of "WWE SmackDown" – after Williams inadvertently cost Carmelo Hayes the title last week.

Zayn appeared backstage during Friday's "SmackDown" to thank Nick Aldis for the title opportunity, thus granting him a place on the WrestleMania card that had looked unlikely before. But before that segment could find a natural conclusion, Williams' music played to precede his entrance alongside Lil Yachty. That's where Williams talked up his role on the card and invited the rapper to attend, before Zayn made his way out to confront his rival.

Soon enough, Hayes was also out in the ring demanding a rematch at the title, seemingly trying to insert himself into the bout at 'Mania. Zayn said that the match had already been cemented and there was nothing he could do, but after Hayes implored him to do the right thing, he backtracked and said he could have his opportunity later on in the show.

Thus, if Hayes wins the title, it would make the 'Mania clash Hayes versus Williams, and if Zayn wins again Hayes would lose any claim he holds. Zayn extended his hand out of respect, but Hayes refused to shake it and left the ring to close the segment.