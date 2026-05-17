Karrion Kross Reflects On Failed First WWE Main Roster Call-Up

Killer Kross, formerly known as Karrion Kross, is one of a handful of former WWE names who have had two separate runs with the promotion that both ended in being released. Kross' second run, while it's been criticized for how he was utilized, was given far more praise than his first main roster run, which he reminisced about during an interview with D-Von Dudley.

Infamously, Kross' gear was overhauled for the main roster, forcing him to don a helmet that fans have since ridiculed. But, for Kross, it's funny to look back at the tenure.

"When I was still in 'NXT' and I was the champion, somebody who's no longer with the company, that a lot of people were not fond of, sends me an email," he recalled, jokingly suggesting that the person in question was John Laurinaitis. Kross claimed the email included a picture of the mask with gladiator-themed gear, with elements he wasn't fond of.

"I asked him, I go, 'what's the purpose of this?'" Kross recalled. "And he's like, 'Well, we can make Halloween costumes out of it, and you can get a percentage of that.'"

Kross said that he wasn't keen on his character being changed to turn a profit. As for where the idea came from, Kross claimed that Laurinaitis credited Vince McMahon for the direction.

"I go to [McMahon] and I say, 'Tell me everything you want me to bring to life out of this.' And he's like – the way he did it – he was like: 'I just want you to go out there and I just want you to f***ing kill these guys!'" Kross claimed.