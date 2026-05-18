Report: Baron Corbin (AKA Bishop Dyer) Being Discussed For WWE Return

Former United States Champion and King of the Ring winner Baron Corbin, also known as Bishop Dyer, hasn't wrestled for WWE since 2024, but it seems like his return to the company could be on the horizon.

This past weekend, Dave Meltzer claimed that he heard rumblings of Corbin signing with WWE, and now Fightful Select is reporting that his potential return as been internally speculated within the company for weeks. One WWE source told Fightful that Corbin coming back is an "out of left field" idea and is far from confirmed, but his name has definitely been discussed backstage.

For the past two years, Baron Corbin has worked for Major League Wrestling among many other promotions, but he's currently not under contract with the company, which allowed him to compete in a dark match on "AEW Dynamite" earlier this year. In addition to MLW, Corbin has wrestled for promotions such as Maple Leaf Pro, CMLL and World Series Wrestling. He also formed a tag team with former WWE star Donovan Dijak in MLW, but unlike Corbin, Dijak's name has not been discussed for a return at this time.

Fightful also noted that those who they spoke to in WWE shared that Corbin has maintained a positive relationship with the company, as many sources claim that they weren't going to be surprised if he returned after he was released in 2024.