Report: Baron Corbin (AKA Bishop Dyer) Being Discussed For WWE Return
Former United States Champion and King of the Ring winner Baron Corbin, also known as Bishop Dyer, hasn't wrestled for WWE since 2024, but it seems like his return to the company could be on the horizon.
This past weekend, Dave Meltzer claimed that he heard rumblings of Corbin signing with WWE, and now Fightful Select is reporting that his potential return as been internally speculated within the company for weeks. One WWE source told Fightful that Corbin coming back is an "out of left field" idea and is far from confirmed, but his name has definitely been discussed backstage.
For the past two years, Baron Corbin has worked for Major League Wrestling among many other promotions, but he's currently not under contract with the company, which allowed him to compete in a dark match on "AEW Dynamite" earlier this year. In addition to MLW, Corbin has wrestled for promotions such as Maple Leaf Pro, CMLL and World Series Wrestling. He also formed a tag team with former WWE star Donovan Dijak in MLW, but unlike Corbin, Dijak's name has not been discussed for a return at this time.
Fightful also noted that those who they spoke to in WWE shared that Corbin has maintained a positive relationship with the company, as many sources claim that they weren't going to be surprised if he returned after he was released in 2024.
Opinion: Corbin's return would be a smart move for WWE
During Corbin's first run with WWE, there was no doubt that fans could recognize his ability to be a great heel and a reliable in-ring performer on a weekly basis, but he was often positioned in storylines that his character felt undeserving of being in. Whether it was main eventing major shows with Seth Rollins for the world title or constantly wrestling Roman Reigns, Corbin was placed in high-profile feuds that many felt should've been given to other main event talent. Additionally, it was no secret that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon liked Corbin considering how much TV time he was given, but under Triple H's regime, a second run could be beneficial for the 41-year-old.
Although Corbin didn't enjoy much main roster success when McMahon left the company, he did return to "WWE NXT" for a year where he was used to elevate talent. Along with forming The Wolfdogs with Bron Breakker, Corbin put over younger stars like Ilja Dragunov, Carmelo Hayes and Lexis King during his time in "NXT." If Corbin were to rejoin WWE in the near future, his return could be beneficial if given a similar role to his previous "NXT" run but on the main roster, especially with many from the developmental brand having recently been called up to either "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown."
So long as Corbin isn't immediately inserted into world title feuds or major storylines after returning, the former United States Champion could excel in WWE today, especially with his ability to consistently adapt to whatever role he's given.