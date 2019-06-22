Current AEW contender Chris Jericho spoke about the current WWE product while previewing Sunday's Stomping Grounds pay-per-view on his Talk Is Jericho podcast. Jericho discussed the main event of Stomping Grounds featuring Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, and mentioned how that is one example of what is wrong with current WWE programming.

"This match, to me, once again is one of the problems with WWE and maybe one of the reasons why tickets haven't sold well in Tacoma," Jericho said. "We just saw this match two weeks ago at Super [Show Down]. The classic thing is my neighbor is a good guy too, [that] doesn't mean [Corbin] should be headlining pay-per-views over and over again."

Jericho credited Corbin for his positive traits, however did admit to not seeing him as main event ready. Instead, Jericho believes a superstar like Samoa Joe defending his United States Championship is better suited for the main event prestige.

"There's heat, there's go-away heat, there's this guy isn't ready heat," Jericho explained. "Corbin [is a] solid worker, solid personality, great guy. I don't think he's ready for the main event especially when you got Samoa Joe four or five matches down working for the United States Championship. Flip-flop it. Let Corbin work his way up through the ranks and let a guy who is a legit proven headliner who has drawn money. I know you're not suppose to say TNA in WWE but let's be honest, the biggest pay-per-view in TNA history was Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe. Joe can walk the walk and talk the talk. I think Corbin is still learning. I think the difference in this one is that there's a special guest referee that's going to be chosen by Corbin."

However Jericho or the WWE Universe views Corbin, he is slated to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship this Sunday at WWE's inaugural pay-per-view Stomping Grounds. Adding to the stakes, the match is set to feature a special guest referee chosen by challenger Corbin. For weeks now,WWE has teased the special guest referee announcement, but has yet to pen an official name.

