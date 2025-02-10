Former WWE Star Baron Corbin Admits Confusion As To Why He Wasn't Re-Signed

Former WWE star Baron Corbin, now known as Bishop Dyer, has expressed frustration at his WWE release and is clueless about why he was let go.

During his recent appearance on "Busted Open," a dumbstruck Bully Ray asked the former Corbin why WWE decided to not renew his deal. The former WWE US Champion was equally puzzled about his exit, explaining how he was a "company guy" and highlighting that he could've been a valuable asset in the TKO era.

"I wish so badly for you, for my own sanity, for everyone else asking, for everyone else — Randy Orton was like, 'Dude, I gotta call Hunter [Triple H], like, what the hell?' I don't understand [why I was released] because I've been a company guy for 13 years, I've done everything asked of me, I've done really great things with things that were not great," he said.

He added how he took the bum gimmick and made something of it, while also saying how he never complained about anything publicly, stating that his main intention was to make the best of what he was given. He also detailed how he was always at hand for WWE's various community outreach programs, as well as featured on sports networks like ESPN, to promote the WWE brand.

"Also the ability to just put on a good match with anybody, anytime, anywhere ... it's something I can do," he added. "I don't know why. Randy [and I], we chatted a little bit and I believe there's one person that made this decision or influenced this decision, and that's what put me in the position that I'm in now."

Dyer, though, said that he wouldn't name the person, and said that he would not let that individual control his destiny. He has also kept the door open for a return to WWE someday in the future, if he can impress and make a name for himself in other promotions.



