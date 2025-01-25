Former Baron Corbin Thinks One Person Was Behind His WWE Release & It Wasn't Triple H

Tom Pestock, formerly known as WWE's Baron Corbin, sent shockwaves when it was reported in November that WWE would not renew his contract. With his 90-day no-compete clause ending earlier this month, Pestock is eager to celebrate his newfound freedom, and has several ideas for how to break down barriers post-WWE. However, before closing the chapter on his career in WWE, the former United States Champion tackled the elephant in the room: Who or what was behind his departure?

"I was shocked," Pestock first stated to Chris Van Vliet on "Insight." "You know when your gut instinct tells you something. Like I said, I think there was one person in particular that I think was behind all of it ... It sucks, but it is what it is ... I'm grateful for everything I had there and every opportunity that I had there. I can't let one person put me in a bad place." Many in the back took the news hard about Pestock's unexpected release, including 10-time WWE Champion "The Viper" Randy Orton. After hearing the news, Orton reached out to Pestock, vowing to find out who was behind his dismissal. Both men had an idea of who it might have been, but the name remained undisclosed in the interview. As for who it was not, considering the encouraging words of wisdom Triple H offered to the "Lone Wolf," Pestock remains confident his removal was not by the current CCO's doing.

"A month before I'm released, Hunter [was] standing next to me in the ring, and he's like, 'You should be really proud you are reinventing yourself. You've accomplished a lot.' Then, a month later, they're not going to renew [my contract], and you're like, wait, a month ago, Hunter told me how good I was doing," Pestock mentioned. "I love Hunter. I don't think he's the guy by any means ... That guy has helped me every step of the way."

