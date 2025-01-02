Former Baron Corbin Celebrates New Freedom

The former Baron Corbin in WWE is celebrating his newfound freedom now that his WWE contract has officially expired following his reported departure from the company in November. Corbin, whose real name is Tom Pestock, posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday and said that he is officially no longer under contract since he wasn't fired from the company. He confirmed he was told by WWE they were not extending his contract.

"So if you're making a horror movie, let me know," he posted. "New year, no contract, let's see what we can create."

I'm officially no longer under contract since i was not fired. I was told they were not extending. So if you're making a horror movie, let me know ha ha ha ha New year, no contract, let's see what we can create — Tom (@TomPestock) January 1, 2025

The former United States Champion had been working in "WWE NXT" alongside Bron Breakker as a tag team known as the Wolf Dogs, then called back up to the main roster, but was not used prior to his departure. Pestock worked in WWE for over 10 years in various roles, such as "Constable Corbin" on "WWE Raw" under Stephanie McMahon, and "Bum A** Corbin" where he played a man down on his luck, until he turned into "Happy Corbin" alongside Madcap Moss.

Pestock was recently seen backstage at AEW's latest pay-per-view, Worlds End. Fightful reported that why he was there or who he was there to see wasn't known at the time. The outlet reported that promoters on the independent scene were eager to book Pestock on shows. Tyrus, former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, offered to open other doors for Pestock when news on his departure from WWE broke. As of now, the former Corbin's next moves in the professional wrestling business are not known.