Two Former WWE Stars & Upcoming Free Agents Spotted Backstage At AEW Worlds End

Out of the many people that filed into Orlando's Addition Financial Center for Saturday's AEW Worlds End event, two caught the eye of backstage onlookers. According to Fightful Select, two soon-to-be free agents visited the show: Tom Pestock, formerly known as WWE's Baron Corbin, and AJ Francis, formerly known as WWE's Top Dolla.

Pestock, who was informed in November 2024 that his WWE contract would not be renewed, was seen backstage at Worlds End, but any further information regarding his activities, including who he was there to see, remains undisclosed. While this may spark speculation about an All Elite debut, any hopeful fans of the "Lone Wolf" will have to wait for at least another month to possibly see Pestock back in the ring, as he is ineligible to sign anywhere until then.

It's been reported that promoters on the independent circuit are eager to book dates with Pestock, and former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus previously offered to open some other doors to him back in November. However, his future plans remain unknown.

Francis also made an appearance at Worlds End, and was seen in conversation with Tony Khan, former Hit Row teammate Swerve Strickland, Prince Nana, and Jeff Jarrett. After being released from WWE in September 2023, Francis has spent time in TNA's tag team division alongside KC Navarro as First Class.

Francis seems to be among TNA's recent wave of contract expirations and releases, which have seen names such as Rhyno, Mike Bailey, and Trent Seven similarly enter the free agency pool. Francis' TNA deal is set to expire come January 1, and it is unclear whether his conversation with Khan and connection to Strickland is indicative of an All Elite debut in 2025.