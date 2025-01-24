Ex-WWE Star Baron Corbin Confirms New Bishop Dyer Ring Name, Wants To Go To New Japan
Former WWE star Baron Corbin, real name Tom Pestock, has discussed his new ring name and his ambitions of wrestling in the Japanese promotion NJPW.
Corbin stated that he has yet to sign a deal with any promotion, but will go by the ring name Nomad Bishop Dyer, explaining the reason for the name in a recent edition of "Insight."
"I don't want to sign like a contract right now because I like this ability and so I'm going with the Nomad Bishop Dyer. I'm gonna be the Nomad, I'm gonna roam, man, and I'm gonna go to all these, and then Bishop Dyer. It pays tribute to the wolf, the lone wolf, dire wolf, and then a bishop is higher than a baron so you know we're going up the rankings," he said.
The former WWE star revealed that he has begun the process of trademarking the name, which he believes is a powerful and cool one. He stated that he discussed with journalist Sam Roberts about the name, explaining that he wants to dissociate from his past WWE ring name.
"They're [Roberts and his life] like, 'If you want to create something new, be something new.' Even my guy that's doing the trademark, he's like, 'Well, what about like Bishop Corbin?' And I said, 'It's still WWE.' I wanna shed that," Corbin stated.
He added that he wants to follow in the footsteps of Cody Rhodes, who let go of his WWE character following his release and carved a new niche for himself to become one of the top stars in pro wrestling.
Pestock's interest in NJPW
Tom Pestock further detailed his desire to wrestle for various promotions around the world, one of which on his list is NJPW.
"I've talked to about having, like, I want to go here, I want to go here, I want to go here, I want to go to New Japan, you know, TNA has called, so maybe there's something there, maybe NWA ... like, I'm open to it all because I love wrestling and if I can go somewhere and be in front of fans, I'm going to go," he began.
The former WWE star said that he's heard about NJPW being interested in signing him, and he's eager to make the move and experience that style of wrestling.
"I want to go to New Japan and I saw something online, they were like, 'Oh, they're interested.' I would love that, like, call me up, dude. Let's go! I want to do that style and stuff."
Pestock reiterated that the Baron Corbin character is dead and buried, highlighting how he's transitioned into a new character. Since his WWE exit, Corbin has had one match, which was at the GCW The People Vs. GCW 2025 show, where he faced Josh Barnett and lost to the former UFC star.