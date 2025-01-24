Ex-WWE Star Baron Corbin Confirms New Bishop Dyer Ring Name, Wants To Go To New Japan

Former WWE star Baron Corbin, real name Tom Pestock, has discussed his new ring name and his ambitions of wrestling in the Japanese promotion NJPW.

Corbin stated that he has yet to sign a deal with any promotion, but will go by the ring name Nomad Bishop Dyer, explaining the reason for the name in a recent edition of "Insight."

"I don't want to sign like a contract right now because I like this ability and so I'm going with the Nomad Bishop Dyer. I'm gonna be the Nomad, I'm gonna roam, man, and I'm gonna go to all these, and then Bishop Dyer. It pays tribute to the wolf, the lone wolf, dire wolf, and then a bishop is higher than a baron so you know we're going up the rankings," he said.

The former WWE star revealed that he has begun the process of trademarking the name, which he believes is a powerful and cool one. He stated that he discussed with journalist Sam Roberts about the name, explaining that he wants to dissociate from his past WWE ring name.

"They're [Roberts and his life] like, 'If you want to create something new, be something new.' Even my guy that's doing the trademark, he's like, 'Well, what about like Bishop Corbin?' And I said, 'It's still WWE.' I wanna shed that," Corbin stated.

He added that he wants to follow in the footsteps of Cody Rhodes, who let go of his WWE character following his release and carved a new niche for himself to become one of the top stars in pro wrestling.