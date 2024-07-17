Cody Rhodes Opens Up About Fundamental Change Since His WWE Departure

During Cody Rhodes' first tenure with WWE in the early-to-mid 2010s, character development was something WWE creative often forced onto Rhodes. A prime example of this was Rhodes' now-infamous Stardust character, which was in many ways the tipping point that led the current Undisputed WWE Champion to request his release from the company in 2016. Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rhodes opened up about the fundamental change he took on after leaving WWE of not centering himself around a character, as a result of frustrations with Stardust.

Advertisement

"I think once I left WWE the first time and went out and did my own thing, I think I kind of ceased to be a character," said Rhodes. "I just accepted present yourself ... be yourself." Rhodes describes presenting himself for who he is as a removal from being "in character." While he talks about this mostly positively, Rhodes does acknowledge the stress that can come from being vulnerable in professional wrestling.

"No, I don't feel I'm in character now," said Rhodes. "Sometimes I wish there was a little bit more of a character I could hide into ... The world knows you; they have a sense of you, and they can wrap an opinion around it." Since returning to WWE in 2022, Rhodes' character has been consistent with his presentation from his indie run from 2016 to 2018 and his AEW tenure from 2019 to early 2022. A key element of his presentation has been his signature red, white, and blue robe, which was also discussed with Vliet.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.