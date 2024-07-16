WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Addresses Wardrobe Similarities With Homelander From The Boys

For years now, Cody Rhodes has drawn comparisons to Homelander, the primary villain on raunchy superhero comedy "The Boys." Rhodes sometimes leans into these comparisons, such as when he appeared in ad for the Amazon Prime series, while minimizing his Homelander similarities at other times. During a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," the Undisputed WWE Champion shut down the idea that his American Nightmare robe was influenced by Homelander.

Advertisement

"With all the love I have for 'The Boys,' and [Antony Starr's] performance as Homelander — the entire cast — and their production is first class, ... the robe is not based on it," Rhodes said. "The robe is based on military dress uniforms."

This isn't the first time the WWE star has been forced to make that distinction, as Rhodes previously pointed out that his gear has long been created by the company's costume designer, Sandra Gray, who has no familiarity with the superhero TV series. Rhodes explained that the gold scales and the eagle on his robe are instead inspired by genuine patriotism.

"I think the AEW run where people thought I [was] pretending to be a good guy but I'm actually a good guy, which maybe was what was happening — I think that's where it really became [like], 'He's gonna go full Homelander,'" Rhodes continued. "Truthfully, Homelander the character is a terrible human being."

Advertisement

The WWE star went on to discuss the potential for him to turn heel, which is something Rhodes has reportedly been resistant to in the past. He has heard the calls for him to become a villain, but Rhodes said the company must be careful to determine whether that's something a minority of vocal fans are asking for, or if the WWE audience at large wants to see it.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.