Cody Rhodes Appears In Ad For Popular Amazon Prime Show

"The American Nightmare" has often been compared to one of the most diabolical villains in the modern comic book era, which has been adapted into one of Amazon Prime's most successful series. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' is often compared to "The Boys'" Homelander, from his bleached blonde hair down to his flowing entrance gear capes of red, white, and blue. It now seems as if Rhodes himself is in on the comparison. The champion teamed up with Prime to appear in an advertisement for the show, which was posted on Instagram on Tuesday. In between clips of the first five episodes of the new season of the show, sans gratuitous amounts of gore and violence, Rhodes is seen facing away from the camera, dressed in an American flag cape.

Advertisement

"So, Homelander. What do you want to talk about?" Rhodes says in the clip when he turns around, before his eyes flash red, like Homelander's laser vision he often uses in the show to take down his enemies.

"Homelander, you just met your American Nightmare! Watch all new episodes of The Boys streaming now on Prime Video," Rhodes captioned the video on his own personal Instagram account, tagging both the show and Prime video.

Rhodes may be wishing he had a little Compound V of his own to gain super powers heading in to Money in the Bank in Toronto, Canada on Saturday. The champion will team up with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to take on three members of The Bloodline, a combination of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and a recently-debuted Jacob Fatu.

Advertisement