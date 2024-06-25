Six-Man Tag Team Match Involving The Bloodline Announced For WWE Money In The Bank

During Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," a six-man tag team match was announced for Money in the Bank on July 6. Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will take on three members of The Bloodline — though it's not entirely clear which three, as the graphic put out by WWE shows all four current members: Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and the newly-debuted "Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu. The fact that Loa appears on the far right side of the graphic alongside "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman and behind Fatu makes it seem as though Fatu, rather than Loa, will be in the match (which makes sense considering his attack on Cody Rhodes on Friday's "WWE SmackDown) but it should be noted that Fatu's criminal record has reportedly made it difficult for him to accept international bookings, and Money in the Bank takes place in Toronto Canada.

Advertisement

Owens has been feuding with The Bloodline since the early days and now has back up in the form of Orton and Rhodes, both of whom have had their own run-ins with the group. With for Undisputed WWR Champion Roman Reigns currently out of the picture, Solo Sikoa has been christened as the current "Head of the Table." Tonga and Loa have since joined the ranks and have been respectively anointed as "The Right Hand Man" (replacing Jey Uso) and "The Infamous."

The six-man tag joins a card that currently consists of two Money in the Bank ladder matches, Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship, and Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship in a match with specific stipulations.

Advertisement