Backstage Details On Jacob Fatu's WWE Debut, Why It Came So Long After His Signing

More details have emerged on Jacob Fatu's signing with WWE after his surprise debut during Friday's "WWE SmackDown." The "Samoan Werewolf" aligned with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline splinter group to close out the show, decimating WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens before standing with Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa. Fatu had let slip over WrestleMania 40 weekend that he'd signed with the promotion, as was reported by Fightful Select. In the latest report following his debut, it's noted that Fatu was backstage at WrestleMania, provoking the question as to why his debut had been postponed so far.

Advertisement

Fightful noted that it was implied to them that WWE's recent international events posed an obstacle owing to Fatu's robbery conviction over a decade ago, which has previously prevented him from taking bookings outside of the United States. It was stressed that it's yet unknown whether that will continue to be the case, but it was reportedly the reason the old WWE regime had not pursued him in the past. The new regime is said to have been long interested in him, and he reportedly made immediate positive impressions upon his debut.

Fatu's integration into Sikoa's Bloodline group is also significant to the previous additions of Tonga and Loa, the first Tongans to be introduced to the otherwise Samoan faction. Fatu's father, Samuel Fatu, teamed with the father of Tonga and Loa, Haku, as The Islanders in WWE from 1986 to 1988.

Advertisement