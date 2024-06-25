Two Big Stipulations Added To WWE World Heavyweight Title Match At Money In The Bank

When WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest challenged former champ Seth "Freakin'" Rollins last week to a shot at his title at Money in the Bank, the stakes were already huge right off the bat. A week later, Rollins one-upped "El Campeon" with a pair of added stipulations for the match on "WWE Raw." If Priest should win, Rollins says that he won't challenge for the title as long as Priest remains champion. And if Rollins recaptures the championship he held for nearly a year, Priest will have to leave The Judgment Day.

Quickly, Priest agreed to the additional terms, stating that as World Heavyweight Champion, The Judgment Day needs him far more than he needs them. The pair then shook hands to symbolize the official adoption of the new guidelines for the match and at that point, GUNTHER's music hit as "The Ring General" made his way down to the ring. Having won the King of the Ring Tournament in May, GUNTHER is entitled to a World Heavyweight Championship match of his own at SummerSlam, no matter who the champion is at that time. According to the record-setting former Intercontinental Champion, the opponent won't matter, with GUNTHER telling Priest and Rollins, "May the better man win," in their upcoming match but when the time comes for his own challenge, either one of them will be the lesser man to him.

