Sami Zayn WWE Intercontinental Title Defense Announced For Money In The Bank On Raw

Since ending GUNTHER's historic Intercontinental Championship run at WrestleMania, Sami Zayn has been every bit the fighting champion, with four successful title defenses in the time since. His next defense will come in his home country of Canada, at Money In the Bank in Toronto, where he'll be staring across the ring at a rabid dog in Bron Breakker, as made official on "WWE Raw" by General Manager Adam Pearce.

Breakker, incensed at consistent interference in his matches of late, and likely a little sore after getting his head just about kicked off by Sheamus, who interrupted Breakker's match against Ludwig Kaiser, banged on Pearce's door and demanded a shot at Zayn's Intercontinental Championship. While Pearce appeared a little hesitant at first, he didn't have much choice, as Zayn heard the exchange and was more than willing to put his championship on the line against a two-time former NXT Champion in Breakker.

Since WrestleMania, Zayn has thwarted Chad Gable's challenge for the Intercontinental Championship on two different occasions, including most recently at Clash at the Castle, was also victorious in a Triple Threat match over Gable and "Big" Bronson Reed at King and Queen of the Ring, and knocked off Reed by disqualification on another occasion. The match at Money In the Bank will be Breakker's first title opportunity on the main roster, having last held gold in the form of the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside Baron Corbin before both men were called up.

