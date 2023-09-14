Cody Rhodes Looks Back On Stardust Gimmick, Says WWE Pitched Mask That Was Never Used

It is well-documented that Cody Rhodes' frustrations with WWE's creative department led to his exit from the company in 2016, and a large part of those frustrations stemmed from WWE wanting him to portray the Stardust gimmick. Nearly seven years after getting rid of the gimmick, and walking out on WWE, Rhodes has admitted that he could have done more to make the character work rather than complaining about it.

"There are plenty of people to blame when it comes to Stardust," Rhodes said on a recent "Dale Jr. Download" podcast. "But as I have gotten older, the more and more of the blame I put on myself. Because it's one thing to stand up for yourself two years in — when it's bottled up and ready to blow versus had I fought this battle six months in. Had I come to work every week and said, 'This doesn't work for me,' while [also] being a professional and being part of the process ..."

Rhodes admittedly hates the "trust the process" line but is beginning to understand why he could have "worked harder" to change his fortunes around. At this point in his career, Rhodes has realized that pro wrestling is a superficial business that requires the wrestlers to be in the best possible shape.

"The biggest thing — and I know this is going to sound silly — to turn your fortunes around in sports entertainment and wrestling space is to get in the best shape of your career," Rhodes stressed.