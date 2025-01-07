NJPW Reportedly Interested In Recently Departed Former WWE Talent

NJPW has recently concluded its biggest weekend of the year, with Wrestle Kingdom 19, Wrestle Dynasty, and New Year Dash, all producing memorable moments. However, there has been a lot of news regarding NJPW and the contract status of many of their talents. But it seems that the company might combat this problem by recruiting a former WWE Superstar.

"Fightful Select" has been told that NJPW has been in contact with Baron Corbin, real name Tom Pestock, over the past few days. Corbin was let go by WWE in November 2024 after being informed that his contract would not be renewed. It's currently unclear how deep the talks between Corbin and NJPW are, but given his post on social media regarding his future in wrestling, it's safe to say that the former WWE Superstar wants to make special memories in 2025.

Corbin was also backstage at AEW's Worlds End pay-per-view on December 28, but was reportedly there to visit old friends. Fans might want to keep an eye on NJPW's Battle in the Valley event that takes place on January 11 as that could be Corbin's next potential chance to show up in NJPW.

NJPW has incorporated many ex-WWE Superstars following the conclusion of Wrestle Kingdom 18 in 2024. Current TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth was announced to be part of the promotion and eventually dethroned David Finlay to become the second IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion in history, and Matt Riddle also made his debut for the company in a match against Hiroshi Tanahashi, where he became the World Television Champion. However, both men lost the titles within a few weeks of winning them.