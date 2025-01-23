Tom Pestock, Formerly WWE's Baron Corbin, Files Trademark, Possibly For New Ring Name

Following the expiration of his contract last year, former WWE star Baron Corbin recently made his debut on the independent wrestling scene using his real name, Tom Pestock. However, if a trademark filing from earlier this week is any indication, he'll soon be performing under a different name — Bishop Dyer.

Though his exact plans are unclear, it's apparent that Pestock intends to stay involved in professional wrestling, and it's possible that NJPW is interested in the former WWE star. That feeling may be mutual, as Pestock stated during a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" that he hopes to wrestle in Japan, either for a year or possibly the rest of his in-ring career.

Pestock wrestled his first match outside WWE at The People vs. GCW on January 19. Pestock lost to Josh Barnett in a Bloodsport style match, which features a ring without any ropes and takes inspiration from mixed martial arts. That show took place at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, New York.

Until his GCW match, Pestock had spent the entirety of his wrestling career with WWE, signing there in 2012 following a brief NFL career. As Baron Corbin, Pestock steadily climbed the talent ladder and had a successful run on the WWE main roster from 2016 through 2024 (including a return to WWE NXT in 2023). Some of Corbin's WWE highlights include retiring Kurt Angle at WWE WrestleMania 35, winning the WWE King of the Ring tournament, and his run as "Happy Corbin," a version of the character that was exceedingly down on his luck.