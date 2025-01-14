Ex-WWE Star Tom Pestock (Fka Baron Corbin) Announced For Independent Wrestling Debut

Tom Pestock, formerly known as Baron Corbin in WWE, is set to make his first independent wrestling date since departing from WWE at the end of 2024, after his contract expired and was not renewed after more than a decade with the company.

On Monday, it was revealed on X that Pestock will make his GCW debut against Josh Barnett in a Bloodsport Match that will take place on Sunday at The People vs. GCW. The event will be held at the historic Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Pestock quoted the announcement post from GCW, and captioned it with, "Grit your teeth and protect your neck!" The first wrestler to appear in Pestock's comments was AEW's Dax Hardwood, who replied, "Let's f****** go, dude."

Sunday will be Pestock's first-ever Bloodsport match, and GCW is promoting the former football player as a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist and Golden Gloves Champion. Pestock's last match in WWE was a dark match on October 18, where he defeated Giovanni Vinci. His last televised match was on "WWE SmackDown," when he teamed with Apollo Crews in a loss to Los Garza's Angel and Berto. Corbin had been teaming with Crews after being called back up to the main roster after spending time on "WWE NXT," where he competed alongside Bron Breakker in a team known as the Wolf Dogs. On New Year's Day, Corbin confirmed that he was no longer with WWE.