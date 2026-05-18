TNA Impact Ratings & Viewership Report: 5/14/2026

For the second time in the last year, changes to the Nielsen ratings system has left wrestling promotions scratching their heads and wondering what went wrong. The only difference is that TNA is now getting the brunt of these changes alongside AEW and WWE, with the May 7th episode of "Impact" drawing its lowest numbers since airing on AMC, a combination of the ratings changes and competition from the NBA and NHL Playoffs.

Things were slightly better for May 14, though they were still numbers TNA would like to forget. Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that "Impact" drew 196K total viewers, and 0.03 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. After the record low from the week before, there was nowhere to go but up for both categories, with total viewership rising 20% from 164K, while 18-49 was up 50% from 0.02.

Perhaps the biggest sign that "Impact's" viewership has been hit hard by the Nielsen changes and sports competition are May 14's numbers against the four week average. While total viewership was up, it was only up 3% from an average of 190K viewers, a total well short of the numbers "Impact" was drawing during its first few months on AMC. Meanwhile, 18-49 remained level at 0.03.

"Impact's" top story of the week first seemed to be the main event, which saw Cedric Alexander defeat Leon Slater in a two out of three falls match to become TNA X-Division Champion, ending Slater's reign at just under 300 days. The headlines were quickly stolen from Alexander just minutes later when Fabian Aichner, aka former WWE star Giovanni Vinci, made his TNA debut, confronting Alexander and setting himself up as a potential X-Division challenger.