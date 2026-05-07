TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Results 5/7 - Two Titles Up For Grabs, No DQ Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night iMPACT" on May 7, 2026, coming to you from the Upstate Medical University Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse, New York!

Eric Young and EC3 will be squaring off against one another in a No Disqualification Match tonight. While Young and EC3 met one another in a match on the April 16 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT", it ultimately ended in a no contest when EC3 accidentally clotheslined the referee out of the ring while aiming for Young.

Arianna Grace will be putting the TNA Knockouts World Championship on the line for the first time since TNA Rebellion on April 11 as she defends against longtime rival Léi Yǐng Lee. Not only did Grace previously dethrone Lee as TNA Knockouts World Champion at TNA No Surrender on February 13, but Lee was also unsuccessful in winning back the title at Rebellion.

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella announced via video during last Thursday's edition of "Thursday Night iMPACT" that The System's Brian Myers and Bear Bronson would be defending their TNA World Tag Team Championship against Nic Nemeth and KC Navarro in what will mark their forest defense since dethroning The Hardys as titleholders at TNA Rebellion. He also announced that Myers and Bronson's stablemates would be taking part in a match of their own that would pit them against their archrivals Moose and X-Division Champion Leon Slater. Tonight, both of those matches will be taking place.

Additionally, TNA World Champion Mike Santana will be making an appearance on tonight's show after the aforementioned Nic put him on notice backstage last Thursday. Elayna Black will also be making an appearance of her own with something on her mind to share.