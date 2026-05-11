TNA Impact Ratings & Viewership Report: 5/7/2026

The May 7 edition of "TNA iMPACT" saw a big title change in the main event, and an exciting no disqualification match between the newly-returned EC3 and Eric Young to open the show. Despite all the action on the episode, the show drew its lowest viewership since its debut on AMC on January 15, falling below its previous low of 171,000 viewers. The hit could be due to yet another change in how Nielsen is once again undergoing changes, impacting viewership for all televised professional wrestling shows, something Dave Meltzer explained at the beginning of May.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the May 7 episode of "iMPACT" drew 164,000 viewers, down 22 percent from the previous week's 209,000. The show earned a 0.02 in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, which was a 33 percent drop from the previous episode's 0.03 rating.

The May 7 show was down 23 percent from the trailing four weeks average viewership of 213,000. It was down a full 50 percent from the trailing four weeks rating of 0.04. According to Wrestlenomics, viewership for "iMPACT" in 2026 is average 220,000 viewers, as the show had a stretch of episodes with 200,00 viewers or over from January 29 through April 16.

The main event of "iMPACT" last week saw Léi Yǐng Lee capture the TNA Knockouts Championship from "WWE NXT" star Arianna Grace, despite Grace's fiancee, Channing "Stacking" Lorenzo at ringside. Elsewhere on the show, Young defeated EC3 with a piledriver to win their no DQ match, and The System retained their TNA World Tag Team Championships over Nic Nemeth and KC Navarro.