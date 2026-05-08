Lei Ying Lee Regains TNA Knockouts Title After Win Over Arianna Grace On Impact

For the second time in her career, Lei Ying Lee is the new Knockouts World Champion, following Thursday's main event match on "TNA iMPACT," ending Arianna Grace's 61-day reign.

In the early goings of the bout, the former champion stayed on Lee. She hit a superplex from off the top, and to her surprise, it wasn't enough to keep the former one-time champion down. However, the tide switched, when Lee connected a flurry of punches, kicks, and a spear to Grace. Lee would counter Grace's crossbody into a thunderous body slam, only securing a two-count. Lee took Grace for a spin with her Warrior's Way, but Grace's fiancé Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo put Grace's foot on the bottom rope to end the pin count. The referee saw this right away, and eliminated Lorenzo from ringside. Then, in the closing moments, Lee flew off the ropes with an impressive neckbreaker, securing her second championship reign.

Entangled in multiple contests for the championship, the former champion unseated Lee to begin her unruly run at the No Surrender pay-per-view event this past February. Prior to tonight's defeat, the former liaison of "WWE NXT" and TNA defended and retained against other stars outside of Lee, including Jody Threat, Xia Brookside, and former Knockout Dani Luna. The Knockouts World Championship was the first title Grace has held so far in her professional wrestling career.