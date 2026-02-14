Arianna Grace Beats Lei Ying Lee For TNA Knockouts World Championship At No Surrender

Friday the 13th is unlucky for most. But for the "WWE NXT" – TNA liaison Arianna Grace, luck was completely on her side, as she scored her first championship win in her career as the new TNA Knockouts World Champion at No Surrender.

This past Friday's win came thanks to two distractions: her fiancé Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and her father Santino Marella's highly admired Cobra puppet. After being hoisted up by former Knockout Champion Léi Yǐng Lee in her Warriors Way finisher, Grace found an opening to escape by pushing her fingers into Lee's eyes, setting Lorenzo up to distract Lee on the outside. Minutes later, Grace took out The Cobra, and connected a throat punch followed by a facebuster for the win. Many might be wondering how Grace obtained The Cobra. This past Thursday on "TNA iMPACT," Grace, who was ecstatic her father and on-screen Director of Authority went ahead and made this title match official, didn't see that when they embraced for a hug, Grace stole the Cobra right out from under him.

Although this was a breakthrough moment for Grace, it was also bittersweet, as she was the only one in her family to retrieve gold last night, whereas her fiancé lost his TNA International Championship to Trey Miguel earlier on the card. However, Grace shouldn't get too comfortable atop the Knockouts division, as Jody Threat won the respective Knockouts Battle Royal that evening, earning a future shot at the title.