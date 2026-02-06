WWE's Arianna Grace To Challenge Léi Yǐng Lee For TNA Knockouts World Championship

Friday the 13th is unlucky for most, but for "WWE NXT" star Arianna Grace, next Friday might be her luckiest day yet. As announced on Thursday's "TNA Impact," Grace will receive an opportunity to challenge Léi Yǐng Lee (formerly known as WWE star, Xia Li) for the Knockouts World Championship at No Surrender.

The liaison of "NXT" and TNA, along as the acting manager to her real-life fiancé and the current TNA International Champion, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Grace feels like she is stuck and wants to carve her own path outside of her authoritative duties. Unsure she can live up to her father Santino Marella's legendary status, like any father would do for his daughter, the TNA Director of Authority made some arrangements to give Grace this title opportunity.

Since joining WWE in 2022, Grace is awaiting to carry any championship gold. Her last televised match was on the December 23th edition of "NXT," where she and Lorenzo came up short in a mixed tag team Christmas Chaos match against Shiloh Hill and Skylar Raye. As for Lee, the Knockouts World Title is the first title she's held so far in both her professional career and within TNA. Lee originally won the championship on Night Two of "NXT: Gold Rush" this past November against "NXT" star, Kelani Jordan. Her last successful defense came against Zaria at Genesis in January.

TNA No Surrender will air live on TNA+.