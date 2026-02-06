TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Results 2/5 - Six Woman Tag Team Match, Elijah & Jada Stone Face Order 4

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night iMPACT" on February 5, 2026, coming to you from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico!

Coming off their successful defense of the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship against Sol Ruca and Zaria this past Tuesday on "NXT", M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance will be joining forces with their Elegance Brand stablemate Ash By Elegance to go head-to-head with Indi Hartwell and The Angel Warriors' Xia Brookside and TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee. Hartwell previously emerged victorious against M in a singles match between the pair on the January 22 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT".

Elijah will be joining forces with Jada Stone to take on Order 4's Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Stone came face-to-face with Ali, Steelz, and the rest of Order 4 when they interrupted her backstage in a verbal confrontation which ultimately turned physical.

Tessa Blanchard hasn't competed on "Thursday Night iMPACT" since herself and her Diamond Collective stablemates Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore defeated the aforementioned Hartwell, Stone, and Jodi Threat on the January 1 edition of the show, and hasn't competed in a TNA ring since herself and Moore emerged victorious against Hartwell and Vicki Venuto on the Countdown to TNA Genesis pre-show on January 17. Tonight, she will be making her return as she goes head-to-head with an opponent who has yet to be officially announced.

Elsewhere, Trey Miguel will also be competing in singles competition against an opponent who has yet to be named. Although he may be among TNA's newest signings, Miguel has already secured himself a shot at "NXT" star Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo's International Championship as the result of the Feast or Fired Match on January 22.

Additionally, The Righteous' Vincent and Dutch will be returning to action after being unable to dethrone Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy as TNA World Tag Team Champions at Genesis on January 17. TNA Director of Operations Daria Rae will also be making an appearance on tonight's show as she looks to discuss TNA No Surrender ahead of the pay-per-view event on February 13 in Nashville, Tennessee.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video of The System kicking JDC and Moose out of the group, as well as the recent tensions between Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt greet audiences at home as Trey Miguel then makes his way to the ring. Adam Brooks follows, and Arianna Grace joins the commentary desk.