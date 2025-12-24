WWE NXT Results 12/23 - Women's United States Championship On The Line, Lola Vice Takes On Izzi Dame

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on December 23, 2025, coming to you from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Chelsea Green will be putting the Women's United States Championship on the line tonight for the first time since becoming a two time titleholder by dethroning Giulia in quick fashion on the November 7 episode of "WWE SmackDown" as she defends against Sol Ruca. Ruca has scored wins against the likes of Wren Sinclair and Bayley across the past couple of weeks, emerging victorious against them on the December 9 episode of "NXT" and December 13 edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event respectively.

Lola Vice will be in action tonight as she goes one-on-one with Izzi Dame of The Culling. Both women's most recent televised "NXT" matches came at "NXT" Deadline on December 6, during which Vice came up short to Kendal Grey in the 2025 Women's Iron Survivor Challenge while Dame scored a victory against former Culling member Tatum Paxley after kicking her out of the group along with Shawn Spears and Niko Vance.

Additionally, a Number One Contenders Tournament for the WWE Speed Championship is set to kick off tonight, as Tavion Heights squares off with Eli Knight in what will mark Knight's debut on "NXT" while Lexis King collides with Andre Chase in a pair of First Round matches. "WWE LFG" Season One co-winner Jasper Troy currently holds the WWE Speed Championship, having previously dethroned El Grande Americano on the November 11 episode of "NXT".

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Lola Vice makes her way to the ring. The Culling follows.