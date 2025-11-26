New TNA Knockouts Champion Crowned At WWE NXT Gold Rush

Lei Ying Lee, formerly known as Xia Li in WWE, became the new TNA Knockouts World Champion during "WWE NXT: Gold Rush," dethroning Kelani Jordan in a match also involving Jordynne Grace.

Lee and Grace's challenge for the title held by Jordan was established by TNA's Director of Authority, Santino Marella, following her win over Tyra Mae Steele two weeks ago. It was her sixth defense of the title in 53 days, having won it after it was vacated by Ash By Elegance in September.

The early stages of the bout saw Jordan take advantage of the triple threat stipulation, letting Grace and Lee fight in the ring while she waited outside, running in and taking advantage when they had worn themselves down. She cleared Lee from the ring and focused on Grace before throwing her into Lee on the outside, following up with a moonsault to the pair of them on the floor. Jordan hit a frog splash on Grace, going for a cover that was broken up by Lee at the last second.

Grace delivered a powerbomb to Lee, going for a high-stack pin as Jordan broke the fall, only for the champion to get powerbombed herself for a near-fall. Grace appeared to have Jordan beat as she planted her in the middle of the ring, going for the cover as Lee delivered a spinning kick to her back, stealing the pin on Jordan and getting the three-count to capture the title.

After the match, Lee was presented with the belt by TNA's President Carlos Silva, celebrating her first title in professional wrestling in the middle of a WWE ring – the company with which she started her professional wrestling career in 2017.