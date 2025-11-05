Kelani Jordan Set For Knockouts Title Triple Threat At WWE NXT Gold Rush

After putting up a fight about it on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan will officially be defending her gold in a triple threat match at "NXT Gold Rush." Jordan exchanged words backstage with "NXT" General Manager Ava after declaring during an in-ring promo she wouldn't be defending her title at special, which runs for two weeks at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

A freshly-heel Jordan told Ava that she wouldn't be defending the title, and that Ava couldn't tell her to, as she wasn't general manager of TNA. The Knockouts Champion then faced off against Tyra Mae Steele, and after she emerged victorious, she was confronted by TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella on the tron.

Marella told Jordan that not only would she be defending her title at the event, she would doing so in a triple match. He informed the champion she will be taking on TNA's Lei Ying Lee and "NXT's" Jordynne Grace. Jordan turned heel on Grace just last week, when she bashed her with the championship to win a title defense after the pair had been clashing for weeks.

Jordan won the Knockouts Championship at TNA Victory Road at the end of Septeber after former champion Ash By Elegance had to relinquish the title.